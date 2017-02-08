#Live Tonight: Moon Hooch @ Buffalo Iron Works #Couchtour
Tonight's stream will be via our youtube page. You can view the entire show in the video player above! are on tour this Winter supporting both their new studio album, ' Red Sky ,' and a free EP being given away to fans on their website entitled 'The Joshua Tree .'
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYMedia.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Sancho
|20,815
|What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi...
|16 hr
|mary
|5
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|22 hr
|major Nadal Hassan
|10
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|Tue
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|5
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|Rufus
|29
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Username
|15
|Free building supplies
|Tue
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC