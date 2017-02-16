Lake snow persists south and north of Buffalo
Just enough lake effect snow to cause some poor driving conditions Wednesday night, overnight and into the Thursday morning commute. Lake snow warning and advisories remain up for parts of the region north and south of the Buffalo metro area.
