Lake Snow Advisory & Winter Storm Warning
Forecasters say Buffalo will be "the hole in the dougnut" today, with heavy lake effect snows to the north and east of Buffalo, and greater amounts toward ski country. The morning commute will not be as troublesome as first predicted, with some light snow and icy conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|8 hr
|Dupree dArc
|2
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Dupree dArc
|10
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|9 hr
|White Person
|19
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|15 hr
|The Tomato Pie Guy
|91
|new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi...
|15 hr
|Toppixx Protocol ...
|4
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC