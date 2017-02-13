Lake Snow Advisory & Winter Storm War...

Lake Snow Advisory & Winter Storm Warning

16 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Forecasters say Buffalo will be "the hole in the dougnut" today, with heavy lake effect snows to the north and east of Buffalo, and greater amounts toward ski country. The morning commute will not be as troublesome as first predicted, with some light snow and icy conditions.

