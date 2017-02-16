Lake Effect Snow Warnings & Advisories
The National Weather Service has issued a range of weather bulletins calling for as much as 14 inches in Chautauqua and Catt. County by Thursday, with Southern Erie's hardest hit areas expected to get as much as 10 inches, and Niagara and Orleans forecast to recieve as much as 8 in the persistent squall areas.
