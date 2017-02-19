Khalil Hodge awarded 20 players to watch list
Khalil Hodge only needed on season at Buffalo to land on "The Touchdown Club of Columbus' 20 Players to Watch for 2017" list. Hodge is one of 20 players nationally that the The Touchdown Club recognized tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bull Run.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Shootings Have Community Leader Searchi...
|1 hr
|Night Heat
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|5 hr
|lol
|2
|Amherst Nursing Home Placed on Federal Watch List (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Kilhoffer Street ...
|64
|Free lunch program on Buffalo's east side (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|lol
|406
|Experts say Shauna Mahoney was Overlooked and U... (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Nicole
|157
|Cry baby Schumer
|Sat
|bill10rc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC