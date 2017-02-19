Khalil Hodge awarded 20 players to wa...

Khalil Hodge awarded 20 players to watch list

Khalil Hodge only needed on season at Buffalo to land on "The Touchdown Club of Columbus' 20 Players to Watch for 2017" list. Hodge is one of 20 players nationally that the The Touchdown Club recognized tonight.

