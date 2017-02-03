Justice Erin Peradotto to seek re-ele...

Justice Erin Peradotto to seek re-election to NYS Supreme Court

Justice Erin M. Peradotto announced today that she is seeking re-election to the New York State Supreme Court in the 8th Judicial District. Justice Peradotto has 32 years of experience as a lawyer and judge.

