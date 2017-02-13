Jump around: House of Pain to perform at St. Patrick's parade party in Buffalo
Erik Schrody, of Everlast and House of Pain, performs at the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 10, 2009. House of Pain will perform at a St. Patrick's Day Parade party in Buffalo on Saturday, March 19. Gates open at 12 p.m. for the outdoor show in the back parking lot of the Waiting Room, located at 334 Delaware Ave. Other performances include '90s rock covers by Soul Patch and DJ sets by Buffalo's Mr. DJ Dovey and Rick Jameson.
