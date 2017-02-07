John McLaughlin Announces Farewell To...

John McLaughlin Announces Farewell Tour Featuring Jimmy Herring

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Guitar World

John McLaughlin, one of music's most influential and prolific guitarists, composers and bandleaders, will begin his farewell U.S. tour November 1, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. McLaughlin will be joined by Jimmy Herring, who has been in the creative forefront of the American rock-jam movement for 25 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi... 3 hr mary 5
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 9 hr major Nadal Hassan 10
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... 20 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 5
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Tue Rufus 29
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) Tue Username 15
Free building supplies Tue Dave 1
Strip clubs Mon Chet Booswahnicki 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC