Is recent immigration enforcement a new federal edict?
A rally Friday on the city's west side was another sign of reaction to what many believe is a new approach to immigration enforcement from President Donald Trump. And while federal officials are denying any change in policy, some in the local faith, labor and legal communities said two busts in the Buffalo area just this week shouldn't be considered coincidental.
