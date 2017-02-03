Indie Rock Band Lemuria Doesn't Let F...

Indie Rock Band Lemuria Doesn't Let Fans Do Dumb Stuff at Shows

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

When Lemuria got off the ground in 2004, in Buffalo, New York, hardcore may have dominated the city's music scene, but other genres flourished there. The members of Lemuria, including singer/guitarist Sheena Ozzella and drummer Alex Kerns, grew up in nearby towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amherst Nursing Home Placed on Federal Watch List (Feb '08) 1 hr Donna Ferro 63
News Experts say Shauna Mahoney was Overlooked and U... (Sep '07) 4 hr Nicole 157
Cry baby Schumer 6 hr bill10rc 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Game on 20,807
News Could Immigration Ban Put UFC Fight in Buffalo ... Fri lol 1
mark yourdon aids scare? Thu rainbow lover 1
News Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07) Thu Buck Rohde 19
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,550,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC