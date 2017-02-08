Imagining a Defense Only Draft
Last week I wrote a Fanpost about what it may look like if Buffalo went total Offense with the first two days of the Draft. The responses to this were all over the place, and true to my word, here is a look at what Buffalo could do by re-invigorating the defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi...
|9 hr
|mary
|5
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|15 hr
|major Nadal Hassan
|10
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|Tue
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|5
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|Rufus
|29
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Username
|15
|Free building supplies
|Tue
|Dave
|1
|Strip clubs
|Mon
|Chet Booswahnicki
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC