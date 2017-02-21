Hunt Continues for Suspect from 2016 Evans Bank Robbery
The FBI office in Buffalo are offering up to $30,000 following the return of an indictment charging Waqar Ghumann, 27, and Mohsin Zamir, 31, with a bank robbery, entering a bank with intent to commit a larceny, and bank larceny at the Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Tonawanda on January 8, 2016.a Ghumann and Zamir entered the bank, aimed BB guns, that appeared to be real pistols, at customers and employees and told them "get down on the ground and no one gets hurt". A third person, Nicholas Graham acted as the getaway driver.
