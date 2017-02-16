How demand is keeping pace with Buffalo's 3,000 new hotel rooms
Feb. 16--The tuxedo-clad gentleman from Monopoly, with his top hat and white mustache, would be jumping for joy over how many new hotels are going up and old hotels are undergoing renovation throughout Buffalo Niagara. From bare-bones basics and airport convenience to suites and luxury-level high-rises, developers and hotel operators have offered a host of new options for business travelers and tourists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Donald Trump supporter defends hanging noose at...
|4 hr
|A Deplorable
|15
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|20 hr
|URanSure
|3
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|20 hr
|lol
|6
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Wed
|just the facts mam
|25
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|Wed
|bacon feet
|3
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|Wed
|jailhouse rock
|1,264
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC