Higgins celebrates Buffalo & Niagara Falls students making history in latest NASA launch

Congressman Brian Higgins welcomed Buffalo and Niagara Falls students back to Western New York following a trip to NASA's Kennedy Space Center to witness their work blast up to the International Space Station during a launch on Sunday, Feb. 19. "It is exciting to see the incredible creativity of local students recognized nationally," Higgins said. "This is a real-life demonstration of the critical role the arts and sciences play in education.

