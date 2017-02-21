Higgins celebrates Buffalo & Niagara Falls students making history in latest NASA launch
Congressman Brian Higgins welcomed Buffalo and Niagara Falls students back to Western New York following a trip to NASA's Kennedy Space Center to witness their work blast up to the International Space Station during a launch on Sunday, Feb. 19. "It is exciting to see the incredible creativity of local students recognized nationally," Higgins said. "This is a real-life demonstration of the critical role the arts and sciences play in education.
