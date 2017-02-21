Here comes the wind AGAIN

Here comes the wind AGAIN

After the extremely mild conditions that western New York is in store for Friday will come a stiff wind! A Wind Advisory is in place for the Niagara Frontier from 10am to 10pm Saturday, with winds forecast from 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph at times. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Wind Advisory which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.

