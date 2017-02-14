Harig to Sue City Over False Arrest

Harig to Sue City Over False Arrest

Buffalo, NY The teen who challenged Carl Paladino for his Park district seat on the Buffalo School Board has filed a notice of claim against the city of Buffalo. Austin Harig claims he was falsely arrested after an attack at his apartment.

Buffalo, NY

