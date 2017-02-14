Harig to Sue City Over False Arrest
Buffalo, NY The teen who challenged Carl Paladino for his Park district seat on the Buffalo School Board has filed a notice of claim against the city of Buffalo. Austin Harig claims he was falsely arrested after an attack at his apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
