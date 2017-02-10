H.E.A.L. Bflo: An Inclusive Yoga Retreat That Gives Back and Builds Community
For the fourth iteration of their signature daylong yoga retreat and community market, H.E.A.L. Bflo founders Cheryl Erbacher and Jocelyn Kowalczyk have added a new element: included with the full day of yoga classes will be a restorative room, which, like a spa, will offer a restful and soothing atmosphere, plus acupuncture, massage, reiki or Pilates sessions. Erbacher and Kowalczyk founded their organization-whose initials stand for health, energy, art, love-to share yoga and build community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYMedia.net.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother arrested for homeschooling after school ...
|1 hr
|Dreary Jurist Wagner
|1
|new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi...
|9 hr
|T Burt Sains
|1
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|11 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|18 hr
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|21 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|13
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Harry Harrison
|40
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC