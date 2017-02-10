H.E.A.L. Bflo: An Inclusive Yoga Retreat That Gives Back and Builds Community

For the fourth iteration of their signature daylong yoga retreat and community market, H.E.A.L. Bflo founders Cheryl Erbacher and Jocelyn Kowalczyk have added a new element: included with the full day of yoga classes will be a restorative room, which, like a spa, will offer a restful and soothing atmosphere, plus acupuncture, massage, reiki or Pilates sessions. Erbacher and Kowalczyk founded their organization-whose initials stand for health, energy, art, love-to share yoga and build community.

