Grand Island: Border Patrol agents in Buffalo arrest 7 illegally in US
On Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol received an anonymous call that there were 12-20 illegal immigrants at an address on Long Road on Grand Island. In response, agents assigned to the Buffalo Border Patrol Station increased patrols in the area.
