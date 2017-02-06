Free tuition doesn't mean free college, students point out
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Free tuition doesn't mean free college, students point out.
In this Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017, photo, Brooklyn College students walk between classes on campus in New York. They don't mean to sound ungrateful, but New York public college students who would stand to gain from the nation's most ambitious free-tuition proposal are quick to point out a sobering reality from their own meager finances: Free tuition doesn't mean free college.
#1 12 hrs ago
here is what i know, i dont get anything free so neither should they
