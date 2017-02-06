There are on the SFGate story from 18 hrs ago, titled Free tuition doesn't mean free college, students point out. In it, SFGate reports that:

In this Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017, photo, Brooklyn College students walk between classes on campus in New York. They don't mean to sound ungrateful, but New York public college students who would stand to gain from the nation's most ambitious free-tuition proposal are quick to point out a sobering reality from their own meager finances: Free tuition doesn't mean free college.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.