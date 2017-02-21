Former UB Maintenance Supervisor Admits to Taking Bribes
Buffalo, NY A former UB maintenance supervisor admitted to bribery charges. 63 year old Dean Yerry, now living in Nevada, pleaded guilty today in State Supreme Court in Buffalo to the charge of Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, a felony.
