Former Buffalo officer turned activis...

Former Buffalo officer turned activist speaks out

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

She was arrested with six other protesters for blocking the intersection of Franklin and Court in downtown Buffalo; it was during Mayor Brown's State of the City address. The recent death of 20-year-old Wardel Davis has sparked anger from many residents in the Queen City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 14 hr uncle milty 42
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) 17 hr Buck Rohde 46
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Wed steve 2
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Wed ken 8
Abluntrumphater Wed Aint dat da troof 42
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Wed Dave 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC