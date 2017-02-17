Former AG Eric Holder Visits Universi...

Former AG Eric Holder Visits University of Buffalo

7 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Former United States Attorney General Eric Holder visited the University of Buffalo on Thursday night as part of the university's "Distinguished Speakers Series". As Holder took the stage inside the Alumni Arena, he told the audience that because he's no longer a member of the Obama administration, he didn't have to follow any "talking points".

