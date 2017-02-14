Fighting for charter schools and school choice in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. The words were strong and the emotions passionate inside the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School Tuesday morning and advocates of school choice fired back at a recent opinion piece published in The Buffalo News. Duncan Kirkwood of the Northeast Charter Schools Network and Sam Radford of the Buffalo District Parent Coordinating Council challenged the piece written by Joe Cantafio of the Erie County Council of Teacher Union Presidents, saying Cantafio challenges the thinking of school choice advocates like School Board member Carl Paladino and newly sworn-in Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and criticizes charter schools for answering to "for profit" associations and corporations.
