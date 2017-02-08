Fentanyl Still a Huge Problem in Erie...

Fentanyl Still a Huge Problem in Erie County

Buffalo, NY AS we continue our look at the fentanyl crisis, Erie County remains a trouble spot. So far in 2017, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says there are 53 suspected overdose deaths.

