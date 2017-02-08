Farmajo elected Somalia's president
Somalia's Parliament elected former Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, a dual US-Somali citizen, as the country's new president Wednesday. Farmajo was declared victorious after incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud dropped out of the contest following the second round of voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi...
|Wed
|mary
|5
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Wed
|major Nadal Hassan
|10
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|Tue
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|5
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|Rufus
|29
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Username
|15
|Free building supplies
|Tue
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC