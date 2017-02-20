EXTRA: Chad Kelly banned from NFL Com...

EXTRA: Chad Kelly banned from NFL Combine

Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly's past troubles are the reasons the NFL revoked his invitation to the league's scouting combine. A person familiar with the league's decision told The Associated Press that Kelly is barred from participating in the event because of charges stemming from a fight outside a Buffalo nightclub and for being dismissed by Clemson.

