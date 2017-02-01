Ex-bookkeeper admits stealing $500K f...

Ex-bookkeeper admits stealing $500K from Upstate NY doctor, blames shopping addiction

A former bookkeeper who says she's a compulsive buyer admitted Wednesday that she stole $500,000 from the doctor's office where she worked. Justine Smith, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree grand larceny, falsifying business records and offering a false instrument for filing.

