Davie Carmichael elevated to lead Men's Soccer
We hadn't speculated much on the future of Men's Soccer after Stu Riddle's departure, largely because we don't know the landscape of possibilities well enough to be worth anyone's time. Regardless, UB has a head coach once again, and it's the most recognizable name any of us could have realistically come with: Riddle assistant Davie Carmichael, who has been on staff in Amherst for the last two years.
