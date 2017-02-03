Cuomo's budget explained at FMCC

Cuomo's budget explained at FMCC

Acting Commissioner of the Department of Civil Service Lola Brabham came to Fulton-Montgomery Community College on Thursday to give a presentation about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed 2018 executive budget. Brabham was on hand to present some of the facts about the proposal and to discuss the public's thoughts.

