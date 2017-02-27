Crisis services training provided to some Buffalo police officers
A second round of training began Monday aimed at helping Buffalo police officers respond more effectively to people who are grappling with mental health crises. About 30 officers from two police districts in the city began training with experts from Crisis Services.
