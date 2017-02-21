County Legislators Reject ECMC Borrow...

County Legislators Reject ECMC Borrowing Plan

Buffalo, NY Althought a majority of Erie County Legislators voted in favor of a borrowing plan for ECMC, the plan was rejected Thursday. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there's now an $18 million deficit to deal with.

