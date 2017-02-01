Could Immigration Ban Put UFC Fight in Buffalo on Hold?
President Trump's Executive Order on immigration could have an impact on an event to be held here in Buffalo. Gegard Mousasi is scheduled to fight Chris Weidman in one of the top bouts on UFC 210 which will be held at the Keybank Center in April.
