Congress at Your Corner Turns Into Higgins Town Hall

13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Congressman Brian Higgins's monthly work session where staff help with federal issues and listen to concerns, evolved into a small scale town hall meeting Wednesday when the Congressman arrived for some brief remarks and ended up taking questions from a friendly crowd, concerned mostly about the repeal of Obamacare. About 30 people attended Higgins "Congress on Your Corner " session and asked a range of questions, mostly about healthcare.

