Clarence Emergency Manager recalls Flight 3407 tragedy in new book
Sunday marks the 8th anniversary of Flight 3407, the fatal plane crash which devastated the Town of Clarence and the Western New York community. Emergency Manager for the Town of Clarence, Dave Bissonnette shares his story in his new book, "Flight 3407 Compassionate Leadership In The Face Of Disaster."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|30 min
|Thin the Herd
|17
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|42 min
|The Tomato Pie Guy
|91
|new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi...
|49 min
|Toppixx Protocol ...
|4
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Cheese Phart
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Is our criminal justice system a scam? (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|Robert Laity
|11
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|Sun
|lol
|17
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC