Candy bars containing cannabis seized at Peace Bridge in Buffalo
Canadian-made chocolate seized at the Peace Bridge this week contained a special ingredient -- cannabis -- Customs and Border Protection officials said. About 3.5 pounds of marijuana edibles were shipped from Scarborough, Ont., to Brooklyn were seized on Tuesday, Customs officials said.
