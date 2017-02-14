Can Syracuse block a city-county merger? Yes, city says, but the issue is murky
Mayor Stephanie Miner left no doubt last week that she will oppose the Consensus commission's plan to merge Syracuse with Onondaga County. But if push comes to shove, do Miner and the Syracuse city council have legal authority to block the merger? Miner's top lawyer, Syracuse Corporation Counsel Joseph Fahey, said he thinks the answer is yes.
