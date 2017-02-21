Burke Seeks to Let Police Stop Illegal Tattooing
Buffalo, NY Erie County Legislator Patrick Burke is proposing a bill to allow police to prevent illegal tattooing. Burke says the current sanitary code Erie County health inspectors have limited capabilities in preventing unlicensed persons from administering tattoos.
