Buffaloa s Maestro helps lift fortunes of the B-P-O
Last fall, BPO musicians signed a rare six-year contract that will keep the orchestra's finances stable. And while there are many hands involved, Buffalo's Maestro, JoAnn Falletta is getting much credit for bring solid footing to the orchestra which has weathered some rocky times over its 80 years.
