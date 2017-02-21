Buffalo WWII Veteran Receives Long-Ov...

Buffalo WWII Veteran Receives Long-Overdue Medals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A World War II veteran who is the last-known living Buffalo-area resident to have served in a segregated unit has received six long-overdue medals. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, presented George Watts with the medals during a ceremony Wednesday at a city fire station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) 2 hr steve 2
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 6 hr ken 8
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 6 hr lol 39
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) 6 hr Anonymoose 45
Abluntrumphater 7 hr Aint dat da troof 42
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 10 hr Dave 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr democrat 20,852
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC