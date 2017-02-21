Buffalo WWII Veteran Receives Long-Overdue Medals
A World War II veteran who is the last-known living Buffalo-area resident to have served in a segregated unit has received six long-overdue medals. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, presented George Watts with the medals during a ceremony Wednesday at a city fire station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
