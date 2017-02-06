Buffalo Tunes In, Posts Second Larges...

Buffalo Tunes In, Posts Second Largest Rating for Super Bowl

17 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Early TV ratings for the Super Bowl are in, and surprise, surprise Buffalo tuned in to the Big game in a big way. Buffalo was the number two market for the Super Bowl Sunday night, beating out just about everyone, including Atlanta and Boston.

