Buffalo Philharmonic partners with Catholic Diocese of Buffalo to bring music to students
Students from 19 Catholic schools will attend the BPO's Feb. 8 "Music For Youth" programs, in "Catholic Schools Day at the BPO." The program begins at 10:15 a.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo.
