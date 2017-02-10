Buffalo Man Sentenced for Trying to Shoot at Cop
Fuller pleaded guilty in November to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges. around 11:30 p.m. at Doat Street and Stewart Avenue in Buffalo, BPD Officer Anthony Fanara spotted Fuller fleeing the scene of a robbery.
