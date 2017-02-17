Buffalo joins cities in resisting immigration order
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been an outspoken opponent of the Trump immigration ban and Buffalo is joining municipalities like, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis and Skokie, Illinois, in urging a federal judge to continue blocking aspects of President Trump's travel ban. New York City's chief lawyer, Zachary Carter, filed papers in federal court on behalf of nearly three dozen cities.
