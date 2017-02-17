Buffalo joins cities in resisting imm...

Buffalo joins cities in resisting immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been an outspoken opponent of the Trump immigration ban and Buffalo is joining municipalities like, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis and Skokie, Illinois, in urging a federal judge to continue blocking aspects of President Trump's travel ban. New York City's chief lawyer, Zachary Carter, filed papers in federal court on behalf of nearly three dozen cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
25th amendment for schumer? 48 min Night Heat 2
What's big deal over Trump liking Poutine? 5 hr Hashtag LYINTRUMP 1
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 6 hr truth can be dist... 31
When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13) 8 hr maddie D 31
good guy norm skulski's homeburns down in kaise... (Sep '08) 9 hr Eye in the sky 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) Sat Savage1386 136
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC