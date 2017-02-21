Buffalo Bulls Baseball at Murray State
Alec Tuohy gave up nine runs in five innings but the Bulls bats were hot enough to push the pitcher to his second win of the season. The Bulls got on the board first when Chris Kwitzer doubled off the before Brian Wasilewski connected on his first homer as a Bull.
