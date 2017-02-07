Buffalo Bar Shut Down By City After L...

Buffalo Bar Shut Down By City After Latest Violent Incident

Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

City officials in Buffalo have shut down a bar where a man was shot outside in the latest of dozens of incidents reported at the tavern over the past year. The city issued a cease and desist order Monday to the owners of Maggie's bar, where Buffalo police say a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning.

