Buffalo Bar Shut Down By City After Latest Violent Incident
City officials in Buffalo have shut down a bar where a man was shot outside in the latest of dozens of incidents reported at the tavern over the past year. The city issued a cease and desist order Monday to the owners of Maggie's bar, where Buffalo police say a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning.
