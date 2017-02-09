Buffalo airporta s Aviation Director ...

Buffalo airporta s Aviation Director meets with Trump at White House

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

William Vanecek attended the meeting with other airport and airline executives. He was selected to participate as North America's Chair of the Airports Council International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... 2 min Buck Rohde 2
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 3 hr Go Blue Forever 13
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) 17 hr Harry Harrison 40
News Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08) 18 hr veronica lynn 95
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Buck Rohde 20,817
News What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi... Wed mary 5
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... Tue The TRUMP of Trolls 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC