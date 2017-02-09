Buffalo airporta s Aviation Director meets with Trump at White House
William Vanecek attended the meeting with other airport and airline executives. He was selected to participate as North America's Chair of the Airports Council International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|2 min
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|13
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|17 hr
|Harry Harrison
|40
|Crackdown on illegal handicapped parking (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|veronica lynn
|95
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi...
|Wed
|mary
|5
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|Tue
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC