Brown To Face Apparent Three Way Primary For Mayor
The Buffalo mayor's race is starting to take shape, with hints of a split in the city's important African-American community. Even though the candidates that are likely to run in a September Democratic Party primary haven't declared anything yet, there was an early forum with interested candidates last night, featuring City Comptroller Mark Schroeder and community activist Terrence Robinson, a former candidate for Erie County Legislature.
