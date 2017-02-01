Brown To Face Apparent Three Way Primary For Mayor

The Buffalo mayor's race is starting to take shape, with hints of a split in the city's important African-American community. Even though the candidates that are likely to run in a September Democratic Party primary haven't declared anything yet, there was an early forum with interested candidates last night, featuring City Comptroller Mark Schroeder and community activist Terrence Robinson, a former candidate for Erie County Legislature.

