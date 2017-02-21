BPD Investigating Series of Sexual As...

BPD Investigating Series of Sexual Assaults

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo police announced Friday they are investigating two reports of sexual assaults that occurred between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first assault occurred Tuesday around 8:00 p.m. near the 300 block of Curtiss Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 51 min Dont let facts ge... 3
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 9 hr history teacher 12
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) 16 hr Doug 47
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Feb 23 uncle milty 42
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Feb 22 steve 2
Abluntrumphater Feb 22 Aint dat da troof 42
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Feb 22 Dave 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC