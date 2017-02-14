Bisons Enhance Security

Bisons Enhance Security

Buffalo, NY The Buffalo Bisons announce enhanced security measures to Coca-Cola Field for events starting Opening Day April 6th. Effective April 6, everyone entering Coca-Cola Field will be required to enter through walk-thru metal detectors.

