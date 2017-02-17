Baskets or Pallets Course - Scaling Up to Meet Your Market Channel

Baskets or Pallets Course - Scaling U...

The Baskets or Pallets course is designed for farmers of all enterprises, beginners or seasoned producers and will cover building relationships with buyers, customer management and record keeping, pricing, grading and packaging, uniformity and consistency, and food safety, among many other topics! This fun course includes plenty of hands-on activities and opportunities for peer learning and small group discussion. Co-hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany, Erie and Wyoming Counties, the four evening sessions will be held in March and April from 6:30-8:30 PM at the Pioneer High School Cafeteria, 12125 County Line Rd Yorkshire, NY.

